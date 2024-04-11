Pregnant woman reportedly shot by ex-boyfriend

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: My News Gh

A pregnant woman is currently in critical condition after she was reportedly shot at close range by the ex-boyfriend at Agogo in the Asante Akim North Municipality over what is yet to be established.



Husband of Amoakoaa Georgina told police investigators that he suspects his pregnant wife was shot by the ex-lover on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 dawn.



Amoakoaa Georgina according to preliminary police investigations, was shot through the window of her room and was rushed to Agogo Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.



His husband however suspects one Obidi at Agogo who is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.



Police have since visited the crime scene at Adinkrah near M/A Basic School and saw blood stains in the victim’s room.



They also saw that the window at the back of the victim’s house had been damaged. A wad of BB cartridge was found at the scene.