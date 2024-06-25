Pregnant woman’s death casts shadow on MP’s event

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: thehawknewspaper.com

The Techiman South Constituency has been plunged into mourning and speculation after Maabena, a 22-year-old pregnant woman, mysteriously died during a community durbar organized to welcome the Member of Parliament, Martin Agyei Mensah-Korsah Jnr., who also serves as the Minister for Local Government.



The incident occurred at Nkwayiso, where Maabena suddenly collapsed and died while dancing.



Rumors linking her death to political tensions have surfaced, especially given recent accusations against the NDC Parliamentary candidate.



The community is now calling for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind Maabena's tragic death.