Pregnant woman, two others killed in fatal crash on Akomadan-Konkoma road

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: CNR

Three persons including a pregnant woman, have died after a tricycle they were travelling in collided with a tipper truck in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.



Six others who sustained injuries are on admission at separate health facilities, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The accident occurred on the Akomadan-Konkoma road at about 6 pm on Thursday, February 29.



The tricycle was carrying various artisans and headed toward the Akomadan township when the tipper truck, which was transporting sand, had a head-on collision with it on a narrow section of the road.



Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Elijah Mamoa, confirmed the incident to Citi News in a telephone interview.



“It was a crash between a tipper truck and a tricycle. The tipper truck was returning to their base, where they harvest sand and the tricycle was also returning to Akumadan, where it was carrying people before the head-on collision occurred.



“Due to the vulnerability of the tricycle, two of the people were mashed immediately; one of them was even pregnant and as we speak, the other six were sent to different hospitals according to the degree of their injuries. As we speak, the three bodies have been deposited at the morgue.”