You are here: HomeNews2024 08 22Article 1972592

Regional News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

    

Source: The Chronicle

Prempeh College 1999 group builds 3-bedroom bungalow for Alma mater

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The group, led by President Michael Nketiah, funded the project as part of their silver jubilee The group, led by President Michael Nketiah, funded the project as part of their silver jubilee

The 1999-year group of Prempeh College in Kumasi has built and commissioned a 3-bedroom bungalow and a 225,000-liter Polytank for the school, costing GH¢104 million.

The project, started in May 2024 and completed in July 2024, includes 3 bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a kitchen, and a visitor washroom.

The group, led by President Michael Nketiah, funded the project as part of their silver jubilee celebration.

The school's headmaster, Very Rev. Louis Asare, expressed gratitude, noting the significant impact on addressing the school's accommodation challenges, which has 203 staff but only 32 on-campus housing.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment