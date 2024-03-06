Prempeh College launches 75th anniversary celebration

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The Board of Governors of Prempeh College launched the 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



The anniversary's theme is "Celebrating 75 Years of Outstanding Leadership and Service to Society."



The programme, according to Graphic Online, began with the school cadet corps conducting a guard of honour at the college's forecourt, followed by a procession and inspection led by Dr. William Kwame Amankrah-Appiah, an old student of Prempeh College and the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



During his welcome address, the headmaster, Very Rev. Lewis Asare, an old student, praised the school's excellent performance in exams, stating that it had achieved a 94.6 per cent pass rate in the WASSCE in the last four years.



He also mentioned the college's robotics team's numerous accolades, including becoming the World Champions in 2020, as well as other achievements in sports and extracurricular activities.



He added that with the necessary investments in academics, robotics, sports, and other extracurricular activities, the college would accomplish even more.