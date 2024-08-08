Prepare for the victory of Bawumia – Annoh-Dompreh tells Asiedu Nketiah in Kentucky

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: 3news

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has confidently predicted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will win the 2024 elections.



He made this statement on X (formerly Twitter) after meeting National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at the National Conference for State Legislatures in Kentucky, USA.



Annoh-Dompreh, who shared a photo with Nketiah, suggested that Nketiah should prepare for Bawumia's victory, indicating his belief in the NPP's success.



As the election campaign heats up, the NDC and NPP are gearing up for their respective events, with the NPP's manifesto launch scheduled for August 18, 2024.