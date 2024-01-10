'Prepare your handing over notes' comment: Nana B replies Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has responded to a call for the NPP to start preparing their handing over notes ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The comment was made by the National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



According to Nana B, there would be no need for such preparations, asserting that the NDC would lose the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on January 9, 2023, he expressed the view that Ghanaians are already disenchanted with the NDC's candidate, former president John Dramani Mahama, and thus, the party should refrain from spreading falsehoods among their supporters.



"NDC has been playing games all along. Yesterday, Asiedu Nketiah addressed the press conference, the same person who claimed NDC won the 2020 election and vowed to go to court. However, he was also the witness who testified, not realizing that their collated results were baseless,” he said.



He continued “NDC will lose this election, and they should be careful not to go and lie to their supporters as they have been doing always because nobody is going to rig any election.”



Highlighting the perceived unpopularity of the NDC's presidential candidate, Nana B suggested that Ghanaians have grown weary of John Dramani Mahama.



"Ghanaians already know their presidential candidate, and they are no longer interested in him. His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will become the president of this country," he added.







AM/SARA



