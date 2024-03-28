Presbyterian Church Moderator blames poverty for western pressure on LGBTQ+ issues

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has linked President Akufo Addo's delay in signing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to poverty and hunger, suggesting that Western pressure stems from Africa's economic vulnerability.



He argued that Western nations, aware of Africa's economic struggles, are leveraging aid dependency to impose LGBTQ+ practices, highlighting the disparity in treatment between African and Arab nations.



Despite Ghana's rich natural resources, Dr. Opare Kwakye lamented the country's persistent poverty and dependence on foreign aid, describing the situation as painful, especially considering Ghana's agricultural and mineral wealth.



While Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in 2024, President Akufo Addo's refusal to sign it citing legal challenges has sparked controversy, with Speaker Alban Bagbin criticizing the delay as unconstitutional.



The delay has also raised concerns about potential financial repercussions, including the risk of losing World Bank financing and disrupting IMF loan packages, prompting backlash from bill supporters who accuse the president of inconsistency in his approach to signing bills despite legal challenges.