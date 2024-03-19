Presidency directs Parliament to desist from sending anti-LGBTQ+ bill for assent

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

The Office of the President has urged Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent, citing pending legal proceedings.



According to Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, the decision was prompted by the acknowledgment of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.



These applications aim to prevent Parliament from forwarding the bill to the President and to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the bill until the final determination of the matter.



In a statement released on March 18, 2024, and signed by Nana Bediatuo, the Presidency disclosed that the Attorney-General had notified the President via a letter dated March 18, 2024, confirming receipt of both applications.



The statement further explained that the Attorney-General advised the President not to take any action regarding the bill until the issues raised by the lawsuits are resolved by the Supreme Court.



"It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits," it added.



The Office emphasized that established legal principles dictate maintaining the status quo ante during the pendency of an interlocutory injunction application, to avoid prejudicing the injunctive relief sought and undermining the authority of the court.



"In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved," the statement concluded.



