Presidency not for jokers; How can an elderly speak like this? - Charles Owusu chides Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Rev. Charles Owusu has urged John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, to be cautious with his comments about political rival Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



Mahama criticized the current administration for the economic difficulties faced by Ghanaians.



Owusu, responding on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, advised Mahama to engage in respectful political discourse to set a positive example for the youth.