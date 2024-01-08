Presidency reacts to cancellation of The New Force event

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

A statement from the Office of The President has confirmed why the Black Star Square was blocked despite a pre-planned and paid-for event at the venue.



In the letter dated January 7, 2024, and signed by H.M. Wood, the Chief Director; the decision was necessitated by an "unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue."



It added that the booking fee of 10,000 Ghana cedis was going to be refunded to the unnamed organizer of the said programme.



Social media platforms went into overdrive on the evening of January 7, 2024, when an event rumoured to be the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement at the Black Star Square was halted by National Security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.



Over the last week, flyers and billboards in some parts of Accra advertised an event dubbed “The Convention.”



Dignitaries included former Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa; Julius Malema, one-time Director of the Kenya School of Law, P.L.O Lumumba and Former Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States; Arikana Chihombori-Quao.



Earlier on Sunday, videos of the event grounds being set up were circulating on social media along with rumours that the event was an unveiling of the “Man Behind the Mask”.



However, as of 6 pm, reports from GHOne’s Twitter handle indicate that the organisers had been forced to call off the event.



It was also cited that helicopters suspected to be manned by operatives of the National Security were seen flying around the venue.



Other videos circulating on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb showed dozens of supporters who were supposed to attend the event being prevented from accessing the grounds.



Other allegations on Twitter also indicated that the special guests and artistes billed for this event were forced to return to their respective hotels by the Ghana Police Service & National Security officials.



