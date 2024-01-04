Presidency reacts to reports of military shake-up ahead of 2024 elections

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s Presidency has rejected allegations in the public domain of politically motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



In a statement signed by the Communication Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that the publication alleges further that a meeting was held at the Presidency on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, to discuss the so-called politically-motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces.



“Indeed, the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on 2nd January 2024, a meeting which has become an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year.



“At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation,” Mr. Arhin stated.



He continued: “Contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media, no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting.”



