Presidency rejects MFWA's request for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

The Office of the President has declined the Media Foundation for West Africa's (MFWA) request to disclose the full KPMG report concerning the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).



This comes after the MFWA, on April 24, 2024, invoked section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”), and requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML revenue assurance contract, which was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, in a letter addressed to the Executive Director of MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, and signed by the Chief Director to the Chief of Staff, H. M. Wood, the presidency cited Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”) as the basis for refusal.



"I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land," the letter indicated.



"The full KPMG Audit Report comprises opinions, advice, deliberations, and recommendations that are integral to the President's deliberative process and, therefore, qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i)," it added.



