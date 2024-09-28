President Akufo-Addo and his gov’t have bastardized the EC – Dr Otukunor

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 Manifesto Planning Committee, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for undermining the independence of the Electoral Commission (EC).



In a recent interview on Okay FM, he expressed the party's growing mistrust in the EC, claiming it has lost its integrity and appears to favor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He stated, “The government led by President Akufo-Addo has bastardized the Electoral Commission that is supposed to be an independent body.”



Otokunor emphasized that this lack of confidence in the EC undermines the electoral process from start to finish.