You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986764

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Akufo-Addo and his gov’t have bastardized the EC – Dr Otukunor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 Manifesto Planning Committee, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for undermining the independence of the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a recent interview on Okay FM, he expressed the party's growing mistrust in the EC, claiming it has lost its integrity and appears to favor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stated, “The government led by President Akufo-Addo has bastardized the Electoral Commission that is supposed to be an independent body.”

Otokunor emphasized that this lack of confidence in the EC undermines the electoral process from start to finish.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment