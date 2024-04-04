President Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as CEO of GNPC

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



Joseph Abuabu Dadzie until his elevation, was the deputy chief executive (DCE) responsible for Commerce, Strategy and Business Development. He takes over from Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah who became the CEO of GNPC in April 2022.



“Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission” his appointment letter signed secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante and dated Wednesday, 3 April 2024 read.



“Your appointment is effective 2nd May 2024. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter copied to the Vice President, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Minister for Energy, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the Board Chairman of the GNPC further read.



Profile of Dadzie

Mr. Dadzie is a Banker, Energy, and Communication Expert. He holds an MBA (Finance) and MSc (General Management) from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherlands, as well as a BSc (Chemical Engineering) from KNUST, Ghana. As a Banker, he worked as Director (Commodity Corporate), Head (Large Local Corporate & Parastatals), and Senior Manager (Financial Institution) all with Standard Chartered Bank.



In communication, he was the Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communication Limited Over the years, he has worked in the energy sector as an Assistant Operations Officer with TOR, Market Research Analyst with GNPC, and CFO with Woodfields Energy Resources.