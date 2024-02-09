President Akufo-Addo appoints four Deputy Directors-General of Prisons

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

President Akufo-Addo has appointed four new Deputy Directors General at the Ghana Prisons Service.



The appointees, including Dr. Francis Omane-Addo, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Mr. Robin Asamoah Fenning, and Mr. Simon Yao Adzah, assumed their roles on February 1, 2024.



The appointments, in line with Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution and the Prisons Service Council's recommendation, were officially announced in a press release issued by the Service on Thursday, February 8.










