President Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of free and fair elections in December

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has given a guarantee to Ghanaians that the upcoming December polls will be conducted with fairness and integrity.



During the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, the President emphasised his readiness to ensure a free and fair election.



His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo acknowledged the preparedness of security agencies to promptly control any individuals or groups intending to cause trouble during the electoral process. Additionally, the President called upon political parties to run their campaigns without hostility or hate speech.



"I want to assure the people of Ghana that I will do everything possible to make sure that the elections are free, fair, and peaceful. The security agencies are well-prepared to deal with anyone or groups of persons who intend to cause any havoc," he stated.



Moreover, President Akufo-Addo emphasised his role as the foremost authority responsible for governing the country. He emphasised that there should be no ambiguity regarding who bears the accountability for any decisions that the government implements.