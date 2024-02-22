President Akufo-Addo charges new head of Civil Service with transformational mandate

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, the newly appointed Head of Civil Service, with spearheading a transformative agenda aimed at revolutionizing the Ghana Civil Service and driving sustainable development.



During Dr. Aggrey-Darko's swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the critical role of an adaptable and dynamic civil service in shaping the country's economic resurgence and advancing governmental objectives.



Emphasizing the importance of productivity, accountability, and efficiency within the civil service sector, President Akufo-Addo outlined the pivotal responsibilities bestowed upon Dr. Aggrey-Darko, stressing the imperative need for alignment with the government's vision for national development.



In response, Dr. Aggrey-Darko expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve his country and reaffirmed his commitment to rejuvenating and revitalizing the civil service to meet the evolving demands of the nation.



He underscored the urgency of reforming existing frameworks to address contemporary challenges and opportunities.



Furthermore, Dr. Aggrey-Darko appealed to the government for support in revising the Civil Service Act to enhance operational efficiency within the civil service domain.



The collaboration between the Presidency and the Office of the Civil Service reflects a commitment to advancing governance, accountability, and service delivery for the benefit of all citizens as Ghana pursues sustainable growth and development.