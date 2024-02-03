President Akufo-Addo dismisses 24 District Chief Executives

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has taken decisive action by revoking the appointment of 24 District Chief Executives (DCEs) with immediate effect.



The President's decision, communicated through a letter signed on Friday, February 2, cites legal provisions including Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).



Among the dismissed DCEs are prominent figures such as Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North, Elizabeth Kaaki Mann of Ga East, Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe, Alhaji Abdulai Adams of Pru East, and Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah of Nzema East. President Akufo-Addo, in the communication, instructed the affected individuals to expect notifications regarding the nomination of their replacements.



The reasons behind the abrupt dismissal remain undisclosed, leaving speculation surrounding the motives behind the decision. The letter from the Presidency, which underscores the legal basis for the action, offers no insight into the specific circumstances prompting the removal of the 24 DCEs.



The move has stirred curiosity and raised questions about the underlying factors contributing to the shake-up within the local government administration. As stakeholders await further clarification.



Here is the letter from the Presidency:







