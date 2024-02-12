President Akufo-Addo dismisses Mahama's criticism on WASSCE results

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has responded to John Mahama's criticism of the authenticity of the recent West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, labeling it as unfortunate.



Mahama alleged that some invigilators collude with teachers to facilitate cheating among students during exams.



During his 'Building Ghana' tour, Mahama expressed concerns about the integrity of the examination process, highlighting potential repercussions for the nation's educational system. He cautioned that certifying students based on compromised standards could discredit their qualifications internationally.



However, speaking at the 187th speech and prize-giving day at Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo dismissed Mahama's assertions, emphasising the significant improvement in this year's results. He attributed the success to the quality of tuition under the free senior high school program.



Contrary to Mahama's claims, President Akufo-Addo praised the integrity and merit of the WASSCE results, emphasising the consistent improvement in both quantity and quality. He challenged the notion of cheating in examinations, citing the high standards maintained by students of Wesley Girls High School as a testament to the credibility of the results.



Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the achievements of what he termed "Akufo-Addo graduates," referring to students who have completed their education under his administration. He underscored that the WASSCE results from 2020 to 2023 reflect a significant enhancement in educational outcomes, with over 50% of candidates obtaining favorable grades in core subjects.



He therefore, called for a shift away from baseless criticisms and urged stakeholders to focus on sustaining the positive trajectory of Ghana's educational sector.