President Akufo-Addo joins mourners at Ama Busia's memorial service

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo attended the memorial service for the late Ama Busia, the former first Vice-chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), held at Ablemkpe in Accra.



The service, conducted by the Methodist Church, was a solemn occasion to honor her memory.



Accompanied by his wife, Rebecca, President Akufo-Addo joined other prominent members of the NPP, including Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira, as well as Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and other party leaders.



Ama Busia, the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, Ghana's Prime Minister in the Second Republic, passed away on December 12, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 87 years old at the time of her death.



Ama Busia was not only a member of the NPP Council of Elders but also a respected figure within the party and the broader political landscape of Ghana.



The memorial service provided an opportunity for friends, family, and political colleagues to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Ama Busia.



Her contributions to the NPP and her commitment to public service were remembered fondly, highlighting the impact she had on the party and the nation as a whole.