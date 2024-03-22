President Akufo-Addo mourns passing of deputy finance minister

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has offered his condolences to the family of the late Dr. John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, following the official notification of his passing.



The President commended Dr. Kumah as a dynamic member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and lamented his untimely death as a significant loss.



In a meeting at the Jubilee House in Accra, the family of the late Minister, led by spokesperson Kwasi Owusu Twumasi and accompanied by NPP executives, informed President Akufo-Addo about Dr. Kumah's passing and the scheduled one-week funeral observation on March 28 in Ejisu-Onwe, Ashanti Region. The President assured the family of his attendance at the funeral rites to pay his respects.



President Akufo-Addo expressed his sorrow over the sudden demise of Dr. Kumah, describing him as a truthful and hardworking individual with immense potential in his political career. He further honored the late Minister in a tribute posted on social media, highlighting Dr. Kumah's dedication to national service and his passion for the welfare of the people of Ejisu and Ghana.