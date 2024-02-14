President Akufo-Addo officially announces ministerial reshuffle, here's a list of the new ministers

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has offcially announced the much-anticipated ministerial reshuffle.



Ken Ofori-Atta, along with Road Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery have been relieved of their duties.



President Akufo-Addo has also re-assigned some Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers of State to new offices.



The reshuffle, which affects approximately 13 ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, was announced in a press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14.



