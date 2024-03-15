President Akufo-Addo reportedly declines anti-LGBTQI+ bill

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reportedly directed his office not to receive the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, which was passed by Parliament on February 27, 2024.



According to Herald Ghana, despite three attempts by Parliament to submit the bill for the President's assent, officials were turned away each time.



The President had previously accepted bills such as the Witchcraft Accusations Bill and legislation against the death penalty, which were also passed through private member sponsorship, but did not receive presidential assent due to concerns about financial implications.



The anti-LGBTQI+ bill proposes a prison sentence of up to three years for identifying as LGBTQI+ and up to five years for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups.



The Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, has made several unsuccessful attempts to deliver the bill to the President for assent.



Meanwhile, Amnesty International (AI) and its partner Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have expressed concern over the bill. AI's country director, Genevieve Partington, met with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to discuss human rights issues in Ghana. Partington highlighted the prevalence of witchcraft accusations in Ghana and called on the government to protect individuals from abuse.



On the death penalty, Francis Nyantakyi, AI Ghana's board chair, expressed concern over the President's refusal to sign the Armed Forces bill Amendment to abolish the death penalty.



He called for the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment and inquired about reintroducing the bill to parliament.



The CSOs present also raised concerns about prison conditions and overcrowding.



They inquired about the progress of the Community Sentencing Bill to reduce overcrowding in prisons and improve methods of reform for offenders.



Partington emphasized the need for immediate action to address human rights concerns, stating that upholding human rights is a legal and moral imperative.