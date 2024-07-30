President Akufo-Addo's outlines extraordinary achievements in healthcare infrastructure

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Nana Akufo-Addo, during his acceptance speech for an honorary doctorate from the University of Health and Allied Sciences, highlighted his administration's significant achievements in healthcare.



With over GH¢33 billion spent, key projects include numerous polyclinics, hospitals, and specialized centers nationwide.



Notable initiatives like the Agenda 111 project aim to build 111 hospitals, significantly enhancing healthcare access.



Additionally, the recruitment of over 200,000 medical personnel and the revitalization of the National Health Insurance Scheme reflect the government's commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.