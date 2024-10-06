President Akufo-Addo says security in Sahel has ‘worsened’ since French troops left

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.france24.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed hope that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger would rejoin ECOWAS after their withdrawal following military coups.



He acknowledged that the decision by these countries' juntas to form the Confederation of Sahel States was a setback for regional security, worsened by the exit of French troops from the Sahel.



Akufo-Addo also noted that these military rulers showed little intention of restoring democratic governance.



On domestic matters, he praised Ghana's recent debt restructuring agreement and dismissed opposition claims of electoral flaws and protest suppression.