President Akufo-Addo sends prayers to King Charles III after cancer diagnosis

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his thoughts and prayers to King Charles III, the Head of the Commonwealth and King of the United Kingdom, following his recent cancer diagnosis.



Buckingham Palace, on Monday, February 5, 2024, announced that King Charles is undergoing regular treatments for a form of cancer discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.



President Akufo-Addo expressed well wishes for the King's strength, courage, and a swift recovery in a post on social media.



"On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, and on behalf of my wife Rebecca, the First Lady, I send best wishes to His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth, as he undergoes treatment for cancer," President Akufo-Addo stated.



"In these difficult times, our thoughts and prayers are with the British Monarch, his wife, Queen Camilla and the entire British Royal Family, and I join the global community in wishing him strength, courage, and a swift and complete recovery," he added.



