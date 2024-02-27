President Akufo-Addo takes full responsibility for economic challenges

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted responsibility for the current economic challenges in Ghana, emphasising that executive powers are ultimately vested in the hands of the president.



During his address to Parliament on the State of the Nation, the president acknowledged that accountability for challenges rests squarely with the president, as the leader assumes the blame for the difficulties faced by the nation.



“Under the Constitution, the executive power of the state is vested in the President of the Republic. He or she is the Executive. There is no ambiguity about where the buck stops when it comes to responsibility for what happens in the government. It stops with the President, he or she has ultimate responsibility. It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power," he said.



Underlining the constitutional framework, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the executive power of the state is vested in the President, and the ultimate responsibility for government actions lies with the President. While acknowledging the advisory role of Cabinet and Ministers of State, he reiterated that the President takes credit or blame for whatever happens in the government.



This assertion comes amid recent comments by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, clarifying that the Economic Management Team (EMT) under his leadership lacks decision-making powers and serves solely in an advisory capacity to the cabinet.