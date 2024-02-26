President Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address tomorrow

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, as prescribed by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



This constitutional provision requires the President to address the nation through Parliament at the beginning of each session.



During his address, the President is expected to provide updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.



The address will also highlight the government's key policy objectives for the year and outline strategies to improve the current economic situation.



Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced the President's impending address in Parliament.



"Mr. Speaker in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead,” he said.



Meanwhile, this forthcoming address marks President Akufo-Addo's penultimate presentation to Parliament before the end of his term.