President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Appoints David Prah as Director-General of TVET Service

General News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: thepressradio.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed David Prah as the Director-General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, effective August 10, 2024.



Prah, previously Deputy Director-General of Operations at the Ghana TVET Service, succeeds Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, who retired after an extended tenure.



With over 30 years of experience, Prah is a specialist in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Competence-Based Training (CBT).



He has held significant roles in various government agencies, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and COTVET, and has contributed to both national and international academic initiatives.