President and Speaker must work together on anti-LGBTQ+ bill - Ghana Catholic Bishops

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has urged President Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to collaborate on the implementation of the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Ghana Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



The current impasse between the President and the Speaker has left many Ghanaians disheartened, questioning the inability of two key branches of government to work together to uphold the country’s values and cultural systems.



Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, stressed the importance of collaboration between the Executive and Legislature in the public interest.



He highlighted that the Bill enjoys widespread support among Ghanaians and urged President Akufo-Addo to respect the decision of the people as expressed by their representatives in Parliament.



“We’re surprised that at this time the President has not signed it yet. People can go and make their cases anywhere, anytime but as to whether the President should listen to Supreme Court orders of some individuals’ presentations, before he assents or not we don’t know if the law provides for that,” Reverend Gyamfi stated.



“We call on them to do what is law, what the Constitution provides because they are making all of us worried. This one is a novelty, that is why we are not sure whether there’s a provision for that. If there’s no provision why should the President wait,” he added.