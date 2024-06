General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie as the new Director-General of NaCCA, following the provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act.



Prof. Dzakadzie's appointment, effective pending board advice and Public Services Commission consultation, was confirmed by a June 24, 2024, appointment letter.