President of Adele Traditional Council urges government to fix Nkwanta-Dambai road

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Asete Mensah, the President of Adele Traditional Council in the Oti Region, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the deplorable road in the area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Paramount Chief of Tutukpene under Nkwanta, lamented the deplorable state of the road network that linked the two Municipalities, which made it difficult for vehicular movements and affected economic activities.



He said the road was awarded to contractors, but they abandoned the site due to non-payment of funds by the government.



Mr. Peter Kaliwa, former Assembly member of Kechiebi Electoral Area cited instances where many people had lost their lives because they could not be transported from various communities alongside the road to hospitals due to the poor condition of the road.



He called on the government to come to their aid and fix that stretch.



The GNA gathered that the reconstruction of the Nkwanta-Dambai road (50km) on August 16, 2016, was supposed to be completed on July 30, 2019.



The reconstruction was revised on January 20, 2021, and left unattended with no contractor on site.



The road network joining the Municipalities has come under public scrutiny in recent times due to its poor condition.



Residents and many road users have complained of being neglected by the government.



Some of them have threatened to stay away from the upcoming general elections if the road is not fixed.