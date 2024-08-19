You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971365

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

President to cut sod today for the commencement of petroleum hub project in Jomoro

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will proceed with the sod-cutting ceremony for the Jomoro petroleum project today, despite a petition from concerned Nzemas and landowners opposing it.

The petition lacked substantive evidence and was contradicted by a response from the Western Nzema Traditional Council, which supports the project.

The President's office has confirmed compliance with legal requirements for the land acquisition and dismissed the petition.

The 20,000 acres required for the project are legally acquired, and the project is set to move forward as planned.

