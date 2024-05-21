Presidential Convoy Accident: Injured officers identified as Police and Air Force personnel

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Four security personnel have been identified as the primary victims injured in the presidential convoy accident that occurred near Anyinisin at Apedwa Junction on the Kumasi-Accra Highway on Sunday.



The injured officers include ASP Yaw Baah and Corporal Janet Boadu, both from the Ghana Police Service and Flight Sergeant Pannah Martina from the Ghana Air Force, the Daily Guide reports.



Additionally, Richard Yeboah, the driver of the Kia Rhino involved in the collision, was injured, while the other driver, Kwasi Atta, tragically lost his life on the spot.



The injured were first taken to the Suhum Government Hospital Emergency Center for initial treatment and later airlifted to the University of Ghana Medical Center for further care.



Kwasi Atta's body has been preserved in a morgue.



According to a statement from Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, the accident happened around 4 p.m. on the Bunso-Asafo stretch of the highway.



The convoy was returning from Kumasi after attending several events with the President over the weekend. The crash occurred when Kwasi Atta attempted to overtake a tanker truck and collided head-on with a Kia Rhino truck driven by Richard Yeboah.



The statement also clarified that President Akufo-Addo was not part of the convoy at the time of the accident. The convoy was returning from the funeral of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, when the incident occurred.



The Presidency has reassured the public of President Akufo-Addo's safety and well-being, emphasizing that he was not in the convoy involved in the accident.