Presidential Debate: “A dishonest man will sweat even when placed under water”- Omane Boamah unmasks Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Communications and current Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's inconsistent stance on presidential debates.



Using the Hausa proverb, “Mara gaskiya ko cikin ruwa sai ya yi gumi,” which means "a dishonest man will sweat even when placed under water," Dr. Boamah highlighted Dr. Bawumia's evolving views on debates.



In 2024, Dr. Bawumia has been vocal about debating John Mahama on the economy, whereas in 2020, he dismissed the need for debates, and in 2016, he suggested Mahama debate with sectors affected by his governance.



Dr. Boamah also noted similar inconsistencies from NPP lead member Kennedy Agyapong.