You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963523

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Presidential debate must target ‘serious political parties’ – Frederick Oduro

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Governance Expert, Dr. Frederick Oduro has emphasized the need for presidential debates to focus on serious political parties with a proven track record, rather than providing a platform for lesser-known candidates to gain attention.

In an interview on Morning Starr with Lantam Papanko, Dr. Oduro stressed that debates should not be used as a forum for building coalitions or allowing newcomers to gain undue attention.

Dr. Oduro also pointed to the example of the United States, where a political party must garner at least 5% of the vote to be taken seriously in subsequent elections.

He noted that in Ghana, smaller parties such as the PNC and CPP have consistently failed to achieve even 1% of the vote, and have not been able to secure a single seat in Parliament.

Read full article