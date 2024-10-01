Pressure on ECG Boss to fund NPP Campaigns led to his resignation – Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Hopeson Adorye, a former NPP Parliamentary Candidate now supporting Alan Kyeremanteng’s Movement for Change, has alleged that Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), resigned under pressure from the ruling party.



In an interview with TV XYZ, Adorye claimed Mahama faced unreasonable financial demands to divert funds for contractor payments to the NPP’s campaign.



He accused the government of mismanagement that burdened the ECG with debt, leading to increased electricity tariffs.



Adorye stated that Mahama chose to resign to protect his integrity, highlighting concerns over party interference in state institutions. Neither the NPP nor Mahama has responded to these allegations.