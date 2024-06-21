Price of yam has increased over 200% within a year – GAWU General Secretary

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The price of yam has increased significantly, more than doubling since the beginning of the year.



Traders have attributed the hike to scarcity, transportation costs, and the general cost of living.



A tuber of yam now sells for between GH¢20 and GH¢55, depending on the location. The Ghana Agricultural Workers Union cites the country's economic situation as the cause, with a 200% increase in yam prices being unprecedented.



The union noted that all foodstuffs are experiencing unexpected price increases, and if the challenges in the agriculture sector are not addressed, it will have a significant impact on the economy.