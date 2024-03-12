Priest raises alarm over escalating galamsey operations in Assemkrom

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Father Dr. Joseph Kwame Blay, the Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, has formally brought to the attention of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Aowin Municipal Assembly the rising issue of illegal mining, locally termed galamsey, in Assemkrom.



In a petition submitted on Monday, March 11, Father Blay emphasized the ongoing attempts by local youth to stop these illicit activities, which, unfortunately, have been met with limited success.



He recounted an incident where the youth's resistance nearly led to a confrontation, only averted by swift law enforcement intervention.



Father Blay implored MUSEC to promptly address the illegal mining operations to forestall potential future conflicts and protect the community's welfare.



"I have received credible information that the illegal mining activities in Assemkrom are backed by community elders. Okyeame Amakajo performed rituals to seek the blessing of the Boin deity. Consequently, the illegal miners are emboldened, having regrouped and strengthened their operations. They have even resorted to threatening the lives of local divers."



"Reliable sources indicate that they have imported new mining equipment into Assemkrom via the Jomoro District side of the Tano River. It is reported that the Police in Elubo intercepted some of these machines and confiscated them."