Prince Kofi Amoabeng declares support for John Mahama in 2024 elections

Politics of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (rtd), the Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank and UT Holdings, has announced his support for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



The business mogul, who had previously supported the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed his decision to give Mahama a chance based on his seven-year experience since the NPP took office in 2016.



In an interview on Kofi TV, Captain Amoabeng stated, "I wasn't NDC as such. In fact, my sister was the MP for our area and she was Deputy Minister for Education until the recent reshuffle and of course I have to support my sister. So people in the NDC think I am NPP but the thing about this is that my genuine friends are in the NDC even though I didn't support them in the past"



"I think we made a wrong experiment, and next time I have to make the right choice. So now knowing Mahama and knowing what the NPP has done, I think I have to go fully behind NDC and Mahama to see what he can do for us in his second coming," he added.