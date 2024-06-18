Principles of international law, UN Charter must end Russia-Ukraine war – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the international community to unite in seeking a lasting solution to the Russia-Ukraine war based on international law and the UN Charter.



He addressed the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, highlighting the devastating effects of the war on global food security, economic stability, and humanitarian crises.



The President emphasized the need for continued diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian support for a peaceful resolution.



He stressed that sustainable peace is built on open dialogue, respect for national sovereignty, and protection of human rights, and expressed optimism for a future where peace prevails.