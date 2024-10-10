Printing of ballot papers: Party agents to go through orientation at EC today

Politics of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to hold an orientation for agents of various political parties ahead of the printing of ballot papers for the 2024 general elections.



The session will take place today, Thursday, October 10, at the EC’s head office in Accra.



The Commission will begin printing the ballot papers on Friday, October 11, and has requested parties to submit the names of their agents for monitoring.



The EC's Deputy Chairman, Operations, Samuel Tettey, urged selected agents to attend the orientation at 11:00 AM.