Prioritise online safety of children – EOCO boss

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, has urged parents to prioritize their children's online safety to reduce the number of missing children in Ghana.



Speaking at International Missing Children’s Day, hosted by Missing Children Ghana, she emphasized the importance of providing children with essential information like home addresses and phone numbers.



Regina Asamoah, Founder of Missing Children Ghana, highlighted their "Safety of Children" project, aiming to raise awareness and protect 5,000 children in high-risk regions from trafficking and abuse.



The NGO has helped reconnect 300 missing children with their families and continues to collaborate with the Department of Social Welfare.