Prisons Service vows to recapture escaped Chinese inmate

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Prisons Service is steadfast in its efforts to recapture the Chinese inmate who recently escaped from the confines of Nsawam Prison, affirmed Superintendent Abdul Latif Adamu, the Service's Public Relations Officer.



The escaped individual, a Chinese national, had been serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison for theft and other grave offenses. His escape unfolded following claims of illness, prompting a transfer to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Initial reports suggest that the individual was apprehended in Tema and subsequently transferred to Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.



In an interview on Citi FM, Superintendent Adamu reiterated the Service's commitment to recapture the fugitive, acknowledging ongoing investigative efforts.



"We have gotten a lot of leads that are proving to be successful in what we are doing," stated Mr. Adamu, underscoring the intensity of the pursuit.