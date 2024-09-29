Private Schools call for access to information on New Standard-Based Curriculum

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Joseph Dzamesi, Administrator of Sonrise Christian High School, has called for private schools to receive training on the new Standard-Based Curriculum for Senior High Schools (SHS).



Speaking at a graduation ceremony, he noted that private school educators have been excluded from training programs provided to public school teachers.



Dzamesi emphasized the importance of recognizing private schools as partners in education.



In response, Dr. Esther Adzo Yeboah-Adzimah assured that plans are in place to include private schools in future training sessions, highlighting the curriculum's focus on critical thinking and practical skills development.