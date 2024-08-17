Pro-NDC radio hosts dominate indecent language violations – MFWA July report

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) reported that radio show hosts from stations affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the leading offenders of indecent language on air.



In July 2024, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah of Accra FM, a pro-NDC station, was responsible for nearly half of the 62 recorded violations. Other frequent offenders included Oheneba Boamah Benie and Mugaabe Maase of Power FM.



The report highlighted insults, offensive remarks, and unsubstantiated allegations as the most common indecent expressions, raising concerns about the impact of such rhetoric on public discourse and national stability.



The MFWA urged media professionalism and issue-based discussions during the election period.