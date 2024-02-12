Prof. Agyeman-Duah advocates giving Bawumia a chance to prove himself as president

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, has expressed the need to afford Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia an opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities as President of Ghana.



Acknowledging that politicians often make statements in the past that might differ from their current positions, Prof. Agyeman-Duah emphasized that individuals should be given a chance for evolution.



During a televised political discussion on Saturday, Prof. Agyeman-Duah mentioned that, despite reservations about Dr. Bawumia's past statements, it might be essential to allow him the chance to prove himself, considering the current economic conditions in Ghana. He underscored the importance of focusing on the vision and transformative plans candidates present to fundamentally change the economy.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the general attitude of politicians, Prof. Agyeman-Duah criticized the tendency to make unfulfilled promises in opposition. He urged Ghanaians to scrutinize leaders' statements and decisions during elections.