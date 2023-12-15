Prof Ameyaw Akumfi’s daughter caught in house fire incident dies

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The death has been reported of Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi, the daughter of the former Minister of Education, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.



Confirmed sources available to MyNewsGh.com, indicate that she died on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she was on admission receiving treatment after the fire incident at Techiman a week ago.



Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi in her early 30s is a teacher by profession and was pursuing her LLB at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com on Saturday December 9, 2023, reported of how properties estimated at several hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed after fire gutted the home of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi at Techiman in the Bono East Region.



MyNewsGh.com confirmed that the incident left his daughter with severe burn injuries as she was the only one at home at the time of the incident.



The former Education Minister under the erstwhile John Kufuor administration was not at home at the time of the incident as he was said to be attending a funeral.



Preliminary investigations reveal that there was an explosion in one of the rooms which resulted in a thick smoke coming out and before an alarm could be raised for the intervention of the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the whole building was up in flames.



The daughter of Prof Ameyaw Akumfi tried to escape from the inferno but suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.



TWI NEWS