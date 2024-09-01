You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1975811

General News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu elected as new Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu will officially assume office on October 1, 2024 Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu will officially assume office on October 1, 2024

Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu has been elected as the new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Graphic Online reports.

The election took place during the church's ongoing 51st and 13th Biennial Conference at Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi. He succeeds Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, whose tenure is coming to an end.

Very Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu, currently the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment